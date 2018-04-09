Ethical Versus Unethical Journalism

It is said in a proverb - face is the mirror of the soul. Looking onto the face of anyone, we may make an,assessment of the person inside. Similarly, by reading a report of a journalist or article of a columnist, we certainly can sense his motives. There are prolific and ethical journalists everywhere in the world. In fact, most of the journalists follow certain principles and ethics. But, of course, there are some crooks, who, instead of journalism, gets indulged into the mission of character assassination of various individuals, including some of the most esteemed individuals in the world.

Welcome to the Jewish Telegraph Agency (JTA), the official news agency of Israel; and it's staff correspondent, Larry Luxner - a proven bad journalist, if not a rascal journalist. The official news agency of the Jewish State has no shame in running a very lengthy essay titled - 'Unmasking an unfathomable friend of the West', against prominent anti militancy journalist Mr. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. A careful reading of this ill-motived essay will actually unmask both JTA and Larry Luxner.

Let me cite few points from that derogatory essay:

1. In that essay, Larry Luxner describes Mr. Choudhury as a media mogul. Wish that man and his employers in JTA understands the meaning of this terminology.

In this essay, Larry Luxner and JTA branded Mr. Choudhury as a 'fraud and cheat'! It actually uses these unacceptable terminologies being dictated by a woman named Brenda West. But, after a thorough searching in the US, there has not been any existence of Brenda West. Larry and JTA saw this so-called Brenda West as a 'self-styled Jew'. But, as Abraham Lincoln said, "You cannot fool all the people all the time", I must now say here, Larry and JTA made a foul attempt of fooling the world, especially the decent Jewish people, by putting fabricated information alongside twisted and deregeratory information with the sole agenda of tarnishing the image of Mr. Choudhury. Are they prepared to face a defamation suit?

2. Brenda West doesn't exists! The real person is actually Madeline Greenberg. She id not Jewish. JTA described her as a Jew. Madeline left Judaism decades back and embraced Christianity. Then she turned into an athiest as well as a

friend of Lebanese Hezbollah and antisemitic forces. Greenberg's mentor is a Lebanese female named Hanna Tudor, who runs an organization named Act For America [read, Act Against America]. Larry Luxner knew these facts. But he purposefully played foul trics with the readers, because he is a crook and an extortionist.

3. In this essay, Larry and JTA purposefully misspelled the name of Mr. Richard Benkin as 'Richard Belkin' with the nasty motive of mocking this esteemed individual.

4. Larry and JTA confronted Mr. Choudhury's claim about existence of Jews in Bangladesh. Why did they do so? To serve whose interests? Interests of the enenies of Jews and Israel? In Bangladesh, Jews are denied right to religious freedom, as Judaism is seen as the 'religion of the enemies of Allah'. Bangladesh denies any existence of Jews in this country and LARRY-JTA conglomerate served Bangladesh's purpose very well through this essay.

5. Mr. Choudhury had rightly claimed the existence of a Jewish synagogue in Dhaka, which was illegally acquisitioned by the Pakistani regime in 1948. But, Larry and JTA made the frantic bids of proving Shoaib Choudhury wrong! For serving whose purpose they did this? What benefit Mr. Choudhury would get by falsely claiming the existence of a Jewish synagogue in Bangladesh?

Israel actually owes an apology to Mr. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury for running of this nasty essay by their state-owned news agency. As Israelis are decent people, hopefully they'll exhibit their decency once again.

Author is a freelance columnist in Bangladesh.