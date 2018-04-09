Government Creating The Environment For Insurance To Thrive

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr MahamuduBawumia, has assured of Government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and create avenues for employment.

The Nana Akufo-Addo government is therefore undertaking the necessary structural and economic reforms in order to create a solid base for the accelerated take off of the economy while maintaining macro stability.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance when Dr. ChristofMascher,the Global Chief Operating Officer of global financial services provider Allianz SE, and other senior management of the company paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, Accra on Friday April 6, 2018.

The Allianz Group is a global financial services provider, headquartered in Munich, Germany, with services predominantly in the insurance and asset management business. As of 2014, it is the world’s largest insurance company and the largest financial services company with 86 million retail and corporate clients in more than 70 countries.

In Africa, Allianz is currently present in 17 countries and accompanies clients in 38 countries. Allianz Ghana is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Group which began operations in 2009

It currently has operations in 7 Regions in Ghana namely Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Northern, Volta and Brong–Ahafo.

“We are happy to see Allianz here;this is a good time to be in Ghana,” Vice President Bawumia stated. “We want a growing and strong economy, and this goes hand in hand with insurance.

“We remain committed to our resolve to make Ghana the most business-friendly country in Africa, and we are working hard to put the necessary building blocks in place. We have already implemented a national digital property addressing system, our national ID card is just about to be issued, financial interoperability, which will make payments easier than ever, will be launched soon.

“Another important plank, the issue of land, is being addressed by a task force. We intend to digitise land records and eventually create a mortgage market and other financial instruments.

“So we expect you to expand your business and grow in Ghana.”

Dr Mascher indicated his company’s desire to learn from Ghana in its global expansion drive, and outlined plans to further expand its operations after it was granted the licence to offer Life Insurance packages.

The Regional CEO for Africa, Dr. CoenraadVrolijk, disclosed that as part of Allianz’s Africa growth plans, a number of Africans including Ghanaians, are being trained to undertake underwriting operations. This is directly creating jobs, and will help push the company’s expansion drive, he explained.

Dr. Christof Mascher was accompanied by Ms. Delphine MaidouTraore, Regional COO, Africa; Mr. ArikalPramod, Head of Technology, Allianz Africa; Mr. Patrick Prado, CEO of Allianz Life Insurance Company of Ghana; Mr. Darlington Munhwani, CEO of Allianz Insurance Company of Ghana; ManjaKollmann (Executive Assistant to Group COO) and some management staff of Allianz Insurance Ghana including Mr John Mensah, Chief Operating Officer; Mr Isaac Adomako, Chief Finance Officer; and Mr William AnnorAdu, Head of Business Development.