You Have No Moral Right To Criticise The Perceived Emotional Speech Of Nana Akufo-Addo

Dear Manasseh Azure Awuni...

As you clearly indicated in your recent write up that you criticized Nana Addo's speech on the defence military cooperation agreement as a citizen of Ghana and not in the capacity as a spectator. I am also using this opportunity to criticise your recent article as a citizen and not a spectator devoid of innuendos and needless aspersion cum malice. Indeed , and as it has been witnessed all the time, you have for the past years demonstrated that,you are one of the best writers if not in the world,then the entire continent of Africa. I have always admired your good writing prowess coupled with skills as an anti corruption crusader.

I have vowed that, I will in my own accord descend on any one who will take it upon him or herself to attack your anti corruption fight because, we citizens are going to be the beneficiaries of your good work. A simple search on modernGhana.com will reveal that,i issued a counter on an article published by one Mr Richmond Yaw Asamoah who described your investigation into the activities of Jospong Group of company as a mere hatred and that,you have giving a dog a bad name.

With the benefit of archives let me reproduce the caption of my counter in respect of the said article so that,my readers will have an opportunity to search for the article and here i reproduce" *Re:given the dog a bad name,manasseh's hatred for Dr Agyapong stinks.

Again, when Paul Adom Otchere decided to use his " good evening Ghana" program on metro tv to attack your modus operandi when it comes to your investigative work a day after the GJA president issued a provocative statement that indirectly attacked your investigation on Dr Siaw Agyapong, i took him on in an article i wrote.

I will be the last person to attack any genuine work you will do that will be in the supreme interest of the good people of Ghana. Before i proceed to nail your recent write up, i will plead with you to take my detailed submission in good faith and then work on it to improve upon your good writing skills.

Manasseh, I know you have come under serious attacks and fire after you took to facebook to describe the president speech on the defence cooperation agreement with the united state as empty and lacked substance. After the said facebook post,you wrote a full thesis about the speech which i do consider as your opinion and an exercise of your fundamental human right as stated in article 21(1) of the supreme law of Ghana. In the said article,you clearly stated that,the president got carried away by attaching emotion to his speech. You also said that, because the president was too emotional,he failed and couldnt convince the good people of Ghana as to why they shouldnt be worried with respect to the said agreement that was ratified by parliament.

You again picked portions of the said speech and described it as a clear demonstration of hypocrisy when you juxtaposed that in respect of previous agreement entered on behalf of Ghanaians by the former president, John Dramani Mahama in consonace to the Gitmo two(2), the Ameri deal and the karpower deal.Taken into consideration your take on the Gitmo two as the basis of your qualification of the "keeping" of the two detainees on the soils of Ghana as the biggest exhibition of hypocrisy by the Npp government because, they made ugly noise on this agreement shows that, you have a zero understanding of the Gitmo two agreement which had no *Exit* clause in the said agreement.

You failed to come into terms with portions of the Gitmo two agreement that had an integrated settlement clause which made it impossible to repatriate them to where they came from. When NPP was in opposition,they were not previewed to the said clause in the said hidden agreement that did not even go to parliament as provided in article 75 of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The NPP only became aware when they were voted into government. I wont waste time on the substance of your claim because, even the Ameri claim you made is as feeble as a "zylofon paper" and under no circumstance will it hold "urine" let alone water.Because, a common knowledge on law contract would have cured your ignoramus. In contractual agreement, termination comes into play when both parties are satisfied with conditions and terms after execution.

Again, termination comes to play when one party fails to execute a mandate as stated in the enshrined provisions of the said contract. So to say that ,because this government made noise on the Ameri deal and their failure to cancel it amounts to hypocrisy is neither here nor there. As for the president speech, Kweku Baako dealt with it on news file today so i wont go to that tangent. In the preceding paragraph,i will demonstrate to you why you have no moral right to criticise a speech perceived to be an emotional speech and this is how i am going to do it.

Manasseh, can you recall the last time your conscience forced you to pull down a facebook post after Hon.Alex Kwamena Afenyo Markin appeared on newsfile program concerning claims of 11 NLA contracts alleged to have been awarded to a close relative of the NLA boss? you went to your facebook timeline and wrote" *because i have sand in my ears, i will subscribe to the submission from Hon Alex Afenyo Markin"*.

Even when the Hon.in his submission adduced necessary evidence as well as the facts surrounding the contracts, you still thought that, who ever associated himself or subscribed to his powerful submission had sand deposited in his head. After you had a sober reflection of what you posted on your facebook timeline,you quickly deleted the post because you sensed danger that was going to give you a second " Nana Kwame episode". Manasseh, the banter that ensued between you and one "Nana Kwame" portrayed you as an emotional writer.

You wrote an article and captioned it as" *"a senseless post that went viral"*. In the said article you insulted those who shared Nana Kwame's post. After the said insult,you went ahead to block friends on facebook because they spoke against your misguided conduct. What was more emotional than what you did? today,you are describing a speech as empty because it carried emotional sentiment. Seriously the gods are not to blame.

The same right certain group of people had in putting out falsehood to mislead the public, the president had same equal right to counter their claims and he perfectly did so.Even in law, when a plaintiff goes to court with a claim against a defendant,the defendent is permitted by law to also counter claim in that regard and it an acceptable standard and best practice.

The president did that by exposing the hypocrisy of those frontline politicians who ought to have known that, the said agreement was not a military base but for the purpose of mischief,they went out there to pollute the atmosphere with their obnoxious hypocrisy and selective amnesia. I want to sign off at this juncture but will end with an admonishing that, anytime you are coming out with your views in such a manner, take a "chilled water",perhaps you can listen to music to calm your nerves before you come out with such thesis. When you do those things, you will put out a message that will not have emotional sentiments as we have always known you for based on strong words you keep using in your write ups.

Have a good day Manasseh Azure Awuni.

7th April,2018