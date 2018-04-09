NPP Disowns Concerned NPP Youth Traders In Kumasi

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Group calling itself, Kejetia Elephant Movement Association has heavily descended on a group demanding the dismissal of the Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, from office on the grounds of ‘incompetency’ in managing the affairs of the city.

It is recalled that a group calling itself Concerned NPP Youth Traders Association has called on the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo to consider kicking the Kumasi Mayor out of office and bring onboard a character who can well manage the metropolis vis-a-vis decongesting the city.

But in a press release issued by the Executives of Kejetia Elephant Movement Association and copied to THE PRESS RADIO has described the group as fake which does not recognized in the party hence, the public should disregard their claims.

“It is important to note that the hurriedly-formed ' Concerned NPP Youth Trader's Association is not recognized in our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), therefore the public should disregard their diabolic agenda to disrupt the hard working Mayor’’. The release stated.

According to them, they believe that the “so-called” Concern NPP Youth Traders Association is NDC group sabotaging the performance of the Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi.

“We therefore insist that this group is fake and they are members of the opposition NDC who want to sabotage the Mayor, so the public should not take them serious”.

We have observed that Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi is committed in creating a favorable atmosphere to help boost the business of the transport unions and the Traders are refusing to occupy to do their business.

SIGNED BY:

CHAIRMAN

SIMON ADJEI 0243821573

VICE CHAIRMAN

SECRETARY

FINANCIAL SECRETARY

ORGANIZER

KWAME YEBOAH0201961461SAMUEL MENSAH0244487481ELDER STEPHEN DAPAAH0275715151CHARLES ACHEAMPONG0244966096