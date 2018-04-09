Government Should Reconsider Its Decision To Turn Colleges Of Education Into Universities Or Teacher Trainees Will Speak

Good morning ladies and gentlemen of the press and welcome to yet another important public discourse with the coalition of concern teacher trainees. As always, it is our fervent hope that CCTT will earn your unflinching support in carrying out our message to the good people of Ghana.

Ladies and gentlemen, CCTT has invited you here today to focus public attention on a decision which stands to shake the very foundation of teacher education, a beacon of hope in a country predominantly plagued with a lot of educational challenges. Indeed this decision has dire consequences on teacher education, as it stands to threaten the future of the pupils in the basic schools.

Coalition of concern teacher trainees is shocked that colleges of education in the country are to be turned into universities upon the numerous challenges it faces. This decision raises serious questions that government needs to respond to as swiftly as possible.

As you are all aware, colleges of education was set up purposely to train well disciplined and professional teachers who will against all odds be committed to their duties because of the refinement they have been made to go through. Ladies and gentlemen, whiles Collation of Concern Teacher Trainees acknowledges the need to upgrade teacher trainees with a degree certificate, we are of conviction that it is not needed at this point in time as it will throw the core purpose of establishing colleges of education into the dustbins. Not withstanding the fact that the degree program will increase the status of teacher trainees, it is also worth noting that the level of discipline of the trainee teachers will reduce drastically as students will be robbing shoulders with their counterparts in other equal universities across the country. We all can attest to the fact that, university students are allowed liberalities and privileges which are certainly against the norms of colleges of education of which notable among them are;

1. Liberty to attend lectures at a students own pace.

2. Unrestricted movement in and out of campuses at any point in time.

3. Undeniable access to any hall of residence by either a male student or a female student.

4. Freedom not to attend social gatherings which is likely to be replicated in the lives of the pupils they are to teach.

Fellow countrymen, it is of interest to note that, colleges of education lacks multiple infrastructural facilities and can by no means compare itself to any public university in the country. The poverty of teaching and learning resources in most of the colleges of education is evident. It is obvious that, in spite of the incessant calls on government to hold on with this policy, they are more determined to see to the passage and implementation of this sensitive policy without a hoot about it's repercussions. Consequently, CCTT, in the interest of the teacher trainees is demanding Government to;

1. Unconditionally rescind it's decision of turning colleges of education into Universities

2. Equip colleges of education with the needed infrastructural facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

3. Thorough scrutiny be made before its implementation to avoid any negative impact on our educational system.

Fellow countrymen, in other to meet the challenge of the above, CCTT will;

i. involve all stakeholders in our advocacy

ii. go on a mass action, that may last for 2 days on its first phase

iii. will call on all teacher trainees across the country who are opposed to this posturing by the government to join forces with CCTT.

Finally we end by making the point that, conversion of colleges of education into universities is one of the finest educational reform policies under the guidance of CoE Act 847 to upgrade colleges of education into tertiary institutions however, it's implementation now will have dire repercussions on the pupils in our Basic schools and our educational system on a whole. Consequently, we make a passionate appeal to the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teacher (NAGRAT), Collation of Concern Teachers (CCT), PRINCOF, CETAG, TTAG and other educational stakeholders to make their voices heard now.

Collation of Concern Teacher Trainees is thus; inspired by the welfare of teacher trainees and the children in our basic schools who are our next future leaders that, no child should be disallowed quality education in our basic schools. Thank you and God bless us all.

Signed

Derrick Boakye

(Convener)

CCTT!!, THE WELFARE OF TEACHER TRAINEES OUR PRIORITY!!!