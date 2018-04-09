Mason Jailed 20 Years For Sexually Abusing Visually Impaired Woman

Nsuta (Ash) April 6-Kofi Duku, 23, Mason was on Thursday, April 5 sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by Nsuta Circuit Court for having unnatural carnal knowledge of a 64-year-old blind woman and stole her mobile phone valued at GHC200 and amount of GHC 5.

He pleaded guilty to the two counts of having unnatural carnal knowledge with her victim without her consent and secondly stealing.

The court presided over by Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo sentenced him to 20 years on count one and 5 years on count two both of which are to run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector James Obeng told the court that both the accused and the victim were both residents at Krobo, a suburb of Asante Mampong.

He said in December 2017, the accused took advantage of the absence of the family members of the victim in the house and on two occasions, had sex with the victim through her anus without her consent but managed to escape to Sefwi when the case was reported to the police.

The prosecutor said, on March 28, 2018, the accused secretly returned to the town and as usual took advantage of the absence of the family members of the victim and went to have sex with her.

This time, luck eluded her as the alarm raised by the victim attracted some people who managed to apprehend him when he tried to escape and was handed over to the police.

He said a doctor's report confirmed the sexual assault and in his caution statement, the accused admitted his guilt and was charged with the offence and arraigned before court.