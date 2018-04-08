Youth Urged To Donate Blood To Stay Healthy

The youth have been urged to regularly donate blood to help save life and stay healthy.

Ms Agnes Avorwulanu, the health resource person of the Adweso Trinity Presbyterian Church near Koforidua gave the advice when the Youth People's Guild (YPG) of the Adweso Trinity Presbyterian Church organised a blood donation campaign for the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

She said if people do not donate blood, the body itself gets rid of the excess blood in 120 days.

Ms Avorwulanu who is also a staff of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua explained that the human body rplenished the blood lost and thereby made donors healthy.

Ms Gladness Okyerewaa Adu Gyemfi, President of the YPG said her organisation decided to donate blood to help save life and also help reduce the pressure on the relatives of patients.

She gave the assurance that her organisation would make the blood donation exercise an annual affair.

Mr Richard Asamoah, Health services Administrator of the Eastern Regional Hospital., Koforidua thanked the YPG for helping to refill the blood bank of the hospital and urged other organisations to emulate the example of the YPG.