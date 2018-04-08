N/R: Gender Ministry Trains Social Welfare Officers

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has trained Department of Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and key stakeholders in the Northern Region on its Helpline of Hope Call Centre to help resolve complaints of the vulnerable in society.

The training was also to apprise participants on the status of the draft Social Protection Bill as well as seek their inputs in developing policy recommendations.

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who opened the one-day training in Tamale on Friday, cautioned against abuse of children, and cases of early and forced marriages in the country.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in December, last year, launched the Helpline of Hope Call Centre as an integral part of Single Window Case Management System for the five flagship Social Protection Programmes such as the Ghana National School Feeding, National Health Insurance Scheme, Education Capitation Grant and LEAP.

The Helpline of Hope Call Centre had so far received 187 cases out of which 105 related to child abuse, mental health, human trafficking, and domestic violence amongst others were resolved including; the rescue of a 10-year old girl abandoned by her family for suffering from epilepsy.

The intervention of the Helpline of Hope Call Centre also led to the return of a 22-year old lady trafficked to Saudi Arabia, who was severely maltreated by her employers.

Madam Afisah Djaba commended the DSWOs for their efforts in helping to resolve the complex social issues affecting the vulnerable in society urging them to remain accessible to people in their communities to help to resolve their challenges.

Dr Rita Owusu Amankwah, Director of the Department of Social Welfare urged participants to work to strengthen the referral system to help resolve various cases reported to them.