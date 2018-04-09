Related Heels

Time by passing my corner Instinctually the sharp tongue of disbelief Overwhelmes all others of memory’s taste I did not want to write a poem I don’t want to anticipate When it lits ablaze Anything that comes in is condemned To the abyss of chasm Until it quenches We lay it aside usually The ashes for maintenance The hen coop already contains junks Unlike the fire log Fiercely blaze’s, then to a halt How possible? An Ex Have a perfect mind of the hen coop It is imperfectly surrounded Mucus and phloem, avoid turmoil Gratitude not gratification When other fire woods refuse to do well at their office
The urge, going back to the fire log is aroused Risky! Reunification to an Ex Pulp flesh tears not breaks The heart is shredded not cracked Nothing “crushes” Nothing “splinters”
Unless the heart was ice Pieces fall with sickening thuds Red wetness splotches carpets, asphalt and wooden floors
This is how the heart breaks Torn chunks, clutter hallways, litter streets, mold in closets
Quiver on broken plates Dry up in empty beds When you have gotten to your limit’s Nothing seems to work anymore Make Ex the alternative Don’t forget you have become an Ex too Jealousy intertwined Either of you seems well doing Either in life endeavor, another partner in distinction
Pray you get resistance to the wounds Learn to live with the scars It gives insight Relationship get cured if not prevented hallelujah!.
