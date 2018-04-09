Related Heels

Time by passing my corner

Instinctually the sharp tongue of disbelief

Overwhelmes all others of memory’s taste

I did not want to write a poem

I don’t want to anticipate

When it lits ablaze

Anything that comes in is condemned

To the abyss of chasm

Until it quenches

We lay it aside usually

The ashes for maintenance

The hen coop already contains junks

Unlike the fire log

Fiercely blaze’s, then to a halt

How possible? An Ex

Have a perfect mind of the hen coop

It is imperfectly surrounded

Mucus and phloem, avoid turmoil

Gratitude not gratification

When other fire woods refuse to do well at their office

The urge, going back to the fire log is aroused

Risky! Reunification to an Ex

Pulp flesh tears not breaks

The heart is shredded not cracked

Nothing “crushes” Nothing “splinters”

Unless the heart was ice

Pieces fall with sickening thuds

Red wetness splotches carpets, asphalt and wooden floors

This is how the heart breaks

Torn chunks, clutter hallways, litter streets, mold in closets

Quiver on broken plates

Dry up in empty beds

When you have gotten to your limit’s

Nothing seems to work anymore

Make Ex the alternative

Don’t forget you have become an Ex too

Jealousy intertwined

Either of you seems well doing

Either in life endeavor, another partner in distinction

Pray you get resistance to the wounds

Learn to live with the scars

It gives insight

Relationship get cured if not prevented hallelujah!.