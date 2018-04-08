modernghana logo

Muslim students of Presbyterian university college of Agogo Zongo Exercises Free Health screening

Mohammed Shamuna
As part of our social responsibility and celebration of the world health day, we, the Muslim students of Presbyterian university college Asante Akyem Agogo campus in collaboration with the Muslim Health Workers Association Ghana and some staff of Agogo Presby Hospital organised a free health screening exercise for the people of Asante Akim Agogo Zongo.

The exercise include;Data collection, vital signs, Laboratory test, consultation and medical dispensary which were all free for the people.

