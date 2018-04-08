Akufo-Addo Must Step in and Quash this Wicked Plot!

Akufo-Addo

Ordinarily, I would not be engaged in the sort of political gossip that has become the staple diet of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Don’t get me wrong, the man does it with great credibility and inimitable flair. If it works for him; and, so far, it seems to be working quite well for him, then, I say, more power to him and more grease to his elbows. Needless to say, if, indeed, his allegation about the apparent raw deal being meted Mr. Peter Abum-Sarkodie, the current Executive-Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has practical and verifiable validity, then I strongly urge President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly intervene and let justice and fair play prevail (See “Asenso-Boakye Forcing Government to Take EPA Boss’ Job for His Brother – Kennedy Agyapong” MyNewsGh.com / Ghanaweb.com 4/7/18).

I emphatically do not doubt the credibility of the plain-spoken and straight-shooting New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, because Mr. Agyapong has an enviable track-record that includes the seismic exposé on the globally infamous Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome and what has come to be known as the GHȻ 51.2 Million Question. As well, we have Mr. Agyapong to heartily thank for deftly and boldly exposing the Gonja Mafia. And on the latter score, of course, we are referring to the wanton import-tax scandal involving Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, the proprietor of the Engineers and Planners mining firm, who is also the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In the case of Mr. Peter Abum-Sarkodie, the former Senior Lecturer of Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Education at the Asante-Mampong Campus of the University of Education, Winneba, we are informed that the current EPA’s Executive-Director was, for some curious reasons, allowed to perform in his current capacity for some 8 months before he was asked to proceed for a job-confirmation interview at the Public Services Commission (PSC). He would be promptly and deliberately failed by the PSC interviewers, Mr. Agyapong tells us. We are also informed by the complainant, that is Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, that Mr. Abum-Sarkodie has been “rumored” to be an alcoholic or has a drinking problem of some sort.

Well, unless, of course, such drinking problem as Mr. Abum-Sarkodie is known to have is inordinately interfering with his work as Executive-Director of the EPA, I absolutely see no reason why Mr. Abum-Sarkodie should either be summarily bumped or be removed from his post, especially if the same alleged drinking problem also, somehow, enabled him to perform creditably and in staunch support of then-Candidate Akufo-Addo, as District Organizer and Constituency Chairman of the then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and, subsequently, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Asante-Mampong.

I would also solemnly plead with President Akufo-Addo to promptly conduct an investigation into this allegation, especially regarding the fact of whether, indeed, one of his Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, actively participated in this treacherous move to have Mr. Abum-Sarkodie removed from his present position as Executive-Director of the EPA, in order for the latter to make way for the elder brother of Mr. Asenso-Boakye. I must quickly point out that I, personally, have ancestral roots in Asante-Mampong, and I strongly believe President Akufo-Addo also has some natal moorings in the same township. And, by the way, I was also born in Asante-Mampong.

Mr. Ohene Agyapong also tells us that Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye was brought into the party or Jubilee House, it is not clear to me, from Chicago, Illinois, USA. I am trying to establish some “forensic” connections here, the full details of which shall remain undisclosed, at least for now, because I do not think and feel that it is necessary to reveal any details now, except to briefly add that if Mr. Asenso-Boakye happens to be related to another elderly Asenso man whose acquaintance I briefly made, after the latter first contacted yours truly by phone from Bloomington, Indiana, from the University of Indiana, to be precise, then Nana Akufo-Addo had better be extremely careful whom he surrounds himself with. What the preceding means is that either man or both of these two men may very well to related to the late Prof. Asenso-Okyere, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon. The current one is, of course, my classmate from our PERSCO days.

Well, I, personally, never met Prof. Asenso-Okyere; nor did I ever harbor anything negative or positive about the deceased man. I was, however, contacted by the other Asenso man at Bloomington, Indiana, because I had at some point written and published a brief commentary about some examination malpractice that Prof. Asenso-Okyere’s son was widely reported to have been actively involved. I think I will just let matters rest here. At least, for the time being.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 8, 2018

E-mail: [email protected]