Why African Leaders Mustn’t Trust Donald Trump

Donald Trump

In the American history, Donald Trump is seen as a successful businessman before he became president but unlike other businessmen, he has never been to Africa before. After intensive research, nothing shows that he has been to any African country.

Someone like that can’t easily convince anyone including African leaders that he loves Africa.

During his campaign before becoming president a lot was said about Trump’s racist attitude against blacks in America. In the beginning of his life before politics, he refused to employ and rent a house to African-Americans.

Even Hillary Clinton said that the federal government sued Trump for housing discrimination.

Long before Trump called Africa ‘shithole nations,’ I have already gathered and analyzing carefully his comments, the way he views Africa generally and what Hillary Clinton said about him on June 6, 2017.

If Trump doesn’t like African-Americans and wouldn’t rent any of his apartments to them then surely he may also not like African leaders.

Trump has never been satisfied with African leaders and many times talks about corruption which has effectively the continent’s infrastructure leaving the poor people jobless and hungry.

Trump’s comments against African leaders during interview

In one of his interviews about Africa, Trump was asked: “Why should we spend funds on Africa when we are suffering here in the US?” He said “That’s a very good question. Corruption, from petty bribes to high-level political graft, has a corrosive effect on public and private institutions across the African continent."

"Government officials continuously take from state coffers, siphon aid money to spend on lavish lifestyles, and yet the majority of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa are failing to address corruption, according to a 2015 Transparency International report."

"Critics of development aid to Africa have noted that it facilitates the growth of this vicious cycle of corruption: heightening the risk of conflict, increasing debt and inflation, and posing as an obstacle to foreign direct investment.”

"But the insidious effects of corruption affect the poorest of Africans most, who because of it are deprived of basic necessities like food, healthcare, education, and sanitation. This is where the role of American aid comes in: as a tool to promote and create openings for change."

Comment on 'Trump has no time for Africa this is a lesson to African leaders'

On social media ‘LinkedIn,’ after posting the above-mentioned article entitled: TRUMP HAS NO TIME FOR AFRICA THIS IS A LESSON TO AFRICAN LEADERS, someone called Michael Maris, made this comment: "Hi Joel, I just want to point out that Pres Clinton also turned down visits with African leaders."

"I was on a job back in the 90's during the height of the Rwanda - Burundi war with the President of Rwanda’s group for 3 days. Clinton wouldn't meet with them after they had high hopes of meeting him."

"They came all the way to DC for nothing. I even gave the translator for the group $35 so they could get McDonald's to eat as they said they did not have time to exchange their money. Hell, you would think Clinton after those people came all that way would have at least had a reception room with food for them."

"Wasn't too long after that both leaders got blown out of the sky going for peace talks."

This significant comment reveals and supports our opinion that like other American leaders, Trump indeed doesn’t like Africa or African leaders because they are considered corrupt and less effective. And from every angle, it’s clear that African leaders will continue to get that share of humiliation, disrespect and at the hands of European and American leaders who feel superior.

What major plan do African leaders have to change the continent and rebuild their damaged reputation? What lessons can African learn from this humiliation and disrespect accorded to them to break free from Europe and America?

Africa has whatever it takes to make the continent greater than Europe, America, and China, in terms of the economy. If the continent is not rich, the Chinese, Europeans, and Americans wouldn't have any interest in that continent.

Africa is far behind in development despite all the rich mineral resources the continent has which have made Europe and America rich. The negative perception Trump has against African leaders shouldn’t discourage them, instead to inspire them to take the continent to a greater height.