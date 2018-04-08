Bogoso; Cattle Takeover School Compound

The campus of the St Augustine's Senior High School in Bogoso has become a free zone for goats, sheep, and cattle to loiter, due to lack of a fence wall around the school.

The animals, which seem to have no owners, do not only invade the school campus, dormitories and classrooms with impunity, but also practice indiscriminate open defecation all over the place especially after school and on weekends.

Human beings have also joined the open defecation contest by easing themselves on the campus.

ModernGhana visited the school and discovered that AUGUSCO, which is one of the premier Senior High Schools in the Prestea Huni-valley Municipality is faced with a myriad of challenges.

Prominent among the challenges is the lack of a fence wall around the school, which has exposed AUGUSCO and its students to all kinds of threats from the nearby communities.

Apart from encroachment on their land by private developers, the school campus has become a thoroughfare for the community members, taxis, heavy trucks and motorbikes, which inarguably affect teaching and learning.

The school compound has also become a dumping ground and place of convenience for most of the community members, especially at night.

Speaking in an interview with modernghana the Headmistress, Mrs Mary Yamson, lamented that several efforts to dialogue with, or prevent the communities from littering around, defecating and using the school compound as a public space, have failed.

Many of them, she said, had verbally and physically attacked some of the school authorities and students for challenging their behaviour.

The Headmistress bemoaned the poor state of the school and, therefore, pleaded with the member of Parliament Hon. Mrs Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Municipal Assembly to, without any further delay, come to their aid.

According to her, AUGUSCO, has a student population of about 929 and that it becomes difficult for students to have classrooms to study, especially when the cattles invade and defecate in the classrooms. Students sometimes are forced to study under trees.

However, one major frustration of Mrs Mary Yamson is the absence of a fence wall around the school, which, in her view, has increased the level of indiscipline among students.

Students, especially the females, have taken advantage of the situation to roam at night, or do their own thing at the blind side of the school authorities.

She, therefore, appealed to the member of Parliament and the municipal Assembly to consider the fencing of the school, as a matter of importance since her funds for facility upgrades are restricted. She said the fencing of the school will ensure the safety of students and property, and also prevent animals and the community members from messing around the school compound.

Some students also expressed worry about the situation.

Mrs Yamson also made a passionate appeal to the parents and teachers association (PTA) old students and various civil society organisations to come to their aid.