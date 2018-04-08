Help To Get Rid Of Open Defecation

Axim (WR), April 08, GNA - Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture has called on traditional authorities particularly coastal communities to help in the fight against open defecation on the country's beaches.

The campaign to rid the beaches of filth in any form including; human excreta is to ensure beautiful and serene beach environment across all coastal communities that would attract more tourists in areas of historical prominence and boost local economic growth.

Mrs Afeku made the call during a visit to the palace of Awulae Attibrukusu III, Paramount Chief of lower Axim to galvanise support for the initiative of 'Say No to Open Defecation' initiated by the President and being spearheaded by the Ministry.

She said insanitary conditions in most historical and tourists sites were embarrassing and must be corrected with the sense of urgency by all, 'We have launched the national taskforce and commissioned the ambassadors who will help to achieve this presidential initiative'.

The Minister stated that the 'Say No to Open Defecation' initiative had a component that was meant to ensure the establishment places of convenience for all coastal communities in a commitment to halt the practice.

Awulae Attibrukusu III, in his welcoming address and responding to the Minister stressed how "disgusting toileting" around the only Fort in the area Fort Saint Anthonio had become an age old practice.

He recalled, 'I remember ten years ago, when I received some UN staff for project assessment and assistance…one morning, these guys just stood outside and watched with regret how community members carried their waste and emptied it in and around the sea.

'In fact these guys went and never returned to help us again…In fact, I have to wall this palace for the same reasons many attempts to get them to stop proved futile'.

The Paramount Chief said the government could only win the fight only when the needed social intervention measures have been put in place adding, 'Cleanliness is next to Godliness'.

He wondered why people continued to build without considering places of convenience and called for strict enforcement of the law by the local authorities.

