Tamale: Security Agencies March For Unity

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces in the Northern Region on Saturday undertook a joint march dubbed: 'Fast Foot' aimed at fostering unity between officers of the two security agencies.

They went through some principal streets of Tamale and later converged at Northern Command Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces at Nyohini, a suburb of Tamale.

The march was also used as a reconciliatory move to patch up their differences and work together to fight crime in the region.

Not long ago their relations got marred after recording a scuffle between some soldiers and police officers in Tamale, a situation that strained relations between both agencies hence the joint march.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, who addressed the personnel as they embarked on the march in Tamale, advised them to demonstrate to the people of Tamale and its environs that there was unity between them.

Mr Saeed said personnel of the two security agencies must demonstrate to the people of the region that they were working together to protect the citizenry to enable them to win the trust of the people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Northern Regional Police Commander called for a peaceful collaboration between the police and the soldiers as they performed their various roles to fight crime and maintain peace in the region.

DCOP Adusei Sarpong assured the Military High Command in the region that police personnel were committed to ensuring peaceful co-existence between them and the soldiers.

Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Francis Ofori, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command called for discipline among soldiers and police personnel in the region to ensure effective collaboration between them.

He gave the assurance that the Military High Command in the region would continue to support the police in the operation calm life that was recently launched to safeguard the peace in the region as well as fight crime.

He told the personnel that the security agencies had a common goal that was to ensure peace in the region emphasising that they neither worked across purpose nor competed in their roles calling for unity between them to ensure success.