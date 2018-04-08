Six workers killed at Newmont Ahafo Mine site while on duty

Six workers of Consar Construction Limited, working on a project at Newmont Ahafo mine site at Kenyase in the Asutifi North District of Brong Ahafo met their untimely death yesterday Saturday April 7, 2018 when a mortar mixing truck they were operating on suddenly developed a fault and fell on them, killing them instantly and injuring three others in the process.

The workers were alleged to have been trapped in the mortar they were mixing for a Mill Expansion project located at main mine site of Newmont Ahafo Mine.

Initial attempts by some other workers of around to rescue and remove them from the mortar proved futile due to the extremely large quantity of the mixture, which was fast drying up.

Those who died are yet to be identified but sources say four of them are from Ntotroso and Gyedu while one is said to have been an indigene of Acherensua. The sixth person is believed to have come from Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The Brong Ahafo Regional PRO of the Police Service, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong confirmed the incident to our correspondent and indicated that investigations were still on-going to ascertain the true picture surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, has issued a Statement saying it had suspended operations at its Ahafo Mine and that the company “is notifying the families of the deceased,”

According to the Statement, “all other employees working in the area have been safely re-located and the scene of the accident has been secured. The Police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notifies including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission.”

Some workers of Newmont and some residents living around the company in Ahafo have expressed their reservations about the circumstances surrounding the death of the six workers of Consar.

In separate interviews, they raised questions about the safety of workers on site and the preparedness and the effectiveness of the systems put in place by Newmont to avert such tragedies in future.

They suspect a foul play in the whole issue and are therefore calling on the Police and all other relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigations on the matter make their finding known to the public.