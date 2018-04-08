Possible Sabotagers Of Korean Peace Process--Part 3

A peaceful solution of the Korean crisis would bring extremely positive result to Republic of Korea (ROK) and DPR Korea (DPRK) in particular; while neighbouring nations like China and Japan would also get benefited. Naturally all of this parties would sincerely look for peace. But,the most loser would be the United States of America, the European Union and even Russia.

Establishment of peace in Korean Peninsula would mean Japan and ROK's request to Washington in wrapping up their military presence from this countries. It would also narrow the scope of so called US-ROK or US-Japan joint military drills.

This peace will shut the doors for the US,EU and Russia in selling arms and military equipment worth billions of dollars to Japan, ROK and even DPRK. Naturally, the possible losers in fact wouldn't aspire any resolution of the crisis even in the distant future. Washington and the European Union capitals will not leave any stone untouched in ensuring the crisis remains within the womb of volcano.

Because for the Westerners selling of arms and military equipments is one of the major source of income. For this reason they create a crisis, keep a crisis alive and continue making profit out of the crisis. Be it crisis in the Korean Peninsula, crisis in Iraq or Syria, crisis in African continents or the militancy crisis funded and created by the westerners for ultimately serving the economic interest of those nations.

My Korean friends, should remember, westerners are not crisis solvers, and they will create any obstacle in some how sabotaging the peace process. If the Koreans want peace, they should try to find the best possible way through bilateral discussion and negotiation without welcoming the Western wolves or vulture into this sensitive issue. I can almost guarantee the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Marshal Kim Jong Un is going to turn into the beginning of further complications.

For the sake of dignity of the Koreans, Americans or any other hostile forces should not be allowed to poke their nose into the internal affairs of the Korean people. In US, Americans already are saying " we are not world police. why shall we bother ourselves in saving Muslims in Afghanistan and the Middle East?" Very true! Who asked you to become the world police? It is you,the Uncle Sam who sneaked nose into the Muslim world and turned this peaceful world into a battle ground.

At the cost of lives of thousands of Muslims - unending miseries men,women and children, you are making quick bucks by selling arms and ammunitions. I would rather suggest Mr. Trump and the Western leaders to abandon their bad habit of being the world police. Stop it now - and let it begin from the Korean Peninsula peace process.