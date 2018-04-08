A Message To The Principal Of Kibi Presbyterian College Of Education

A wise once said; "there is no duty which is urgent than that of a returning thanks" and so I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to the Ag. Principal Rev. Charles Fosu Ayarkwa and the management of Kibi Presbyterian College of Education. I cannot complain about the lack of exposure of my thoughts, articles and statements since I became the SRC Gen. Secretary of the college. And for that, I am grateful to the entire students of Kibi Presbyterian College of Education and I say particularly to the Principal whose guidance has brought me this far through his advice.

In so saying, I think it is necessary also to record my delight at the vibrancy of the Principal since his arrival in the college. I knew the biggest problem we would have faced on coming into office as S.R.C would have been issues regarding finance, but I can safely say that I am still shocked at the state of affairs we find ourselves. The Principal through his tenacity managed to put in place two competent Dean of Students Affairs which is spearheaded by the brilliant Miss Dora Kissi and supported by the highly respected Mr. Darko Kenneth. Though I personally had a desperate thought from the onset, these two persons have used unorthodox, but brave measures to see to the success of the council.

I am much relieved, however that, one of Rev. Charles Fosu Ayarkwa's tenets since his assumption in office as the Ag. Principal of the college is his commitment to inclusive management. Inclusiveness requires wider participation of the masses by broadening democratic base. And for that, he has brought all tutors on board to see to the demands of the student body.

It would be remiss of me not to stress on some of the human and non-human project the Ag. Principal has undertaken since he assumed office. Indeed the Almighty Lord has blessed Kibi Presbyterian College of Education with a gift of a sort. To begin with;

1. The Principal has introduced a number of innovative interim packages to address the dinning challenges of the college by raising an ultramodern dinning hall to suit the comfortability of students. There has been massive changes in diet offered to the students at the dinning hall as they beat their chest to be robing shoulders with other highly infrastructure equipped colleges.

2. He has also eased the stress of students by allocating funds to cater for labouring services.

3. He has also established a Junior Common Room (J. C. R) which does a lot of service to the students.

4. The Principal by virtue of his powers increased the contact hours from 7:30am - 2:00pm to 7:30am - 5:00pm.

5. He has also started work on the construction of a multipurpose Assembly Hall.

These are few to mention.

As I have said before, since the Almighty God has blessed the management and students of K. P. C. E with a principal of a sort, it's refreshing to note that some students of K. P. C. E who have always had the dream of traveling to a foreign land would now wake up from their sleeps to see the reality of visiting the United States of America.

To this end, the Great Roberto Benigni once said; "It is a sign of mediocrity to demonstrate gratitude in moderation" and so the works of Rev. Charles Fosu Ayarkwa will forever be the song I Derrick Boakye will trumpet anywhere I find myself.

On behalf of myself and the entire student body, we say "Ayekoo" to your efforts. God richly bless you abundantly Papa!