Newmont Ahafo Mine Collapse: 6 Confirmed Dead, Others Injured

Newmont Ghana has confirmed the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project which so far has reported six fatalities.

Two others were treated at the clinic and discharged following the incident which occurred on Saturday, the company said.

The workers were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.

"Newmont Ghana is deeply saddened to report a fatal accident on 7 April following the Relevant authorities have been notified and the company is cooperating with the police on their investigation," it said in a statement Sunday.

“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations.

Operations have been suspended and Newmont Ghana is notifying the families of the deceased. All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured.

The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission.