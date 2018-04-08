Oyegun has done well- South-South leaders

*Praise Buhari, APC Govs, others for supporting Oyegun

The prospect of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun retaining his job after June 14, 2018 is seen as having more resonance now.

South-South leaders on Friday threw their weight behind Oyegun for building APC, advancing progressive ideas, supporting the government and championing the rights of members.

"We agreed to task Oyegun with the job of managing the All Progressives Congress (APC) till 2022” the leaders said.

At a meeting to chalk out the position of the zone on the APC National Chairmanship Seat, the leaders praised Oyegun for keeping the ruling party in shape, treating everyone with fairness and strengthening the grassroots.

"Oyegun is an asset to Nigeria. He is a few steps ahead of other leaders. The ruling party is growing stronger and increasing in number" the leaders said.

Chairman South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry in a statement released in Yenagoa after the meeting said the South-South leaders decided that Oyegun should continue as chairman of the ruling party because of his sterling performance.

The leaders termed the 2019 presidential election as very critical and one that will have far reaching impact, citing Oyegun's impeccable reputation, leadership skills and fairness.

"The way forward for the ruling party is to retain Oyegun through consensus" the leaders said.

Specifically, they praised Oyegun for promoting democracy, particularly protecting and broadening the rights of members to real political participation, contributing to the unity and growth of the ruling party.

The leaders hailed Oyegun as a true leader of democracy.

"Oyegun deserves credit for promoting democratic priorities, addressing challenging issues facing APC, protecting the interests of the Nigerian people and improving the standing of the ruling party.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, APC National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC governors, Chief Bisi Akande, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, party chairmen and others for supporting Oyegun.

"We are on track. The process of retaining Oyegun till 2022 is expected to be a formality" the leaders said.

They also contested the views of Isaac Kekemeke, Perekeme Kpodo and Timi Frank on the performance of Oyegun.

"Oyegun has demonstrated how to overcome the challenges confronting the ruling party in the country."

The leaders emphasized those aspects of Oyegun's contribution which laid stress on internal democracy, unity, expansion, fairness and respect.

They also described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a disaster.

"What do you want Oyegun to learn from PDP". The party's fortunes have plummeted. The opposition party is in disarray. It cannot heal itself. The party is hated by Nigerians for entrenching poverty, unemployment, corruption, insecurity and deprivation. The party has been shown the way out of government at the national level and will never return to power again" the leaders said.