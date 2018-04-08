NPP Elections: Kamal-Deen Makes Case For TESCON Nasara Coordinators & Presidents To Vote

Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party has just advocated strongly for TESCON Nasara Coordinators and TESCON Presidents to take part in the party’s upcoming regional and national delegates congresses to elect regional and national officers for the party.

By the strong advocacy of Kamal-Deen - the National Youth Organizer hopeful- which has been agreed and endorsed by NEC, TESCON Nasara Coordinators will now vote for regional and National Nasara Coordinators while TESCON Presidents will be the sole delegates for the youth organizer contest contrary to the status quo where any TESCON representative from a TESCON accredited institution could vote in the youth Organizer election.

This happened at the party’s just ended National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting held at Alisa hotel, Accra

Making his case, Kamal-Deen Abdulai stated that, if TESCON Women’s Commissioners are made to vote in the Women’s Organiser Contest, then he sees no reason why TESCON Nasara Coordinators should not vote in the Nasara Coordinators election a proposition which made sense to the NEC members and was endorsed.

The status quo for the Youth Organiser election hitherto had been that One TESCON Representative from each Accredited TESCON Institution was allowed to partake in the youth Organiser elections. However, Kamal-Deen who opposed to this existing status quo suggested that if Women’s Commissioners are voting in the Women’s Organiser election, the Youth organizer slot for TESCON should be reserved for TESCON Presidents and not just any TESCON Representatives, a suggestion which has also been approved by NEC.

By this new approval by NEC, TESCON will now have three delegates at both the regional and National level namely TESCON Presidents, TESCON Women’s Commissioners and TESCON Nasara Coordinators.