President Mahama Should Lift the Standard Of Politics In The Country

I thought former President Mahama's comment about President Akufo-Addo needing obinim's sticker was a joke, until I heard him speak on tv3 awhile ago. In fact, that comment doesn't reflect a Statesman and I think his handlers are doing him a great disservice. If he continues with comments like this, he will be exposing himself to public ridicule all the time.

What Prez Mahama is doing clearly shows a drowning and desperate man seeking straw to survive in order to be relevant and increase his chances of leading his party in the 2020 presidential contest.

But, Mr. Mahama you need to elevate the standard of politics in the country; you need to tell the citizenry, what you can do to improve the living standards of the people, and make their lives better should you get the unlikely opportunity you are seeking to lead the country instead of sounding condescending of the President and demeaning your image.

I think President Mahama should be the last person to describe anybody, let alone the high performing, competent, visionary, high flying and highly competent President Akufo-Addo as incompetent.

Mr. Mahama should tell us, apart from sinking the economy, performing poorly on all the macroeconomic indicators, making life for the citizenry unbearable, promoting unprecedented corruption in the country among others, what competent policy he rolled out to soothe our economic pains and challenges? Nothing! Yet, he speaks as if he did anything unique for the country. His handlers are making him look bad and behaving not like a Statesman! God bless Ghana!!