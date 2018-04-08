Effects Of The Uncompleted Nima Drainage System

The poorly maintained NIMA drainage systems and poor waste management habits has adversely affected our environment in the following ways;

1. Flooding: The immediate effects of flooding include loss of human life, damage to property, and loss of livestock.

2. Erosion: The state of the drainage system has cause erosion problems. This has been experienced in many sides of the drainage system where rooms have been washed away and gullies created as a result of flooding. 3. Diseases: Deterioration of health is another effect of flooding, due to the increase in waterborne diseases and unsanitary conditions.

Stagnation of water occurs when water passages are blocked. This makes the people around the drainage system susceptible to infections from mosquitoes and other insects. We are exposed to numerous air and water borne diseases if we have our environments polluted with stagnant water.

The residents surrounding the drainage system are currently in fear and sitting on a time bomb.

I am therefore calling or making an appeal to all the stakeholders involved in the project of NIMA drainage system to kindly complete the drainage system before any occurrence of a disaster.

