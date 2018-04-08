New Incubators For Volta Regional Hospital

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, a social intervention initiative, aimed at reducing pre-term baby mortality, has presented two incubators to the Volta Regional Hospital (Trafalgar) in Ho.

The Foundation has targeted to supply 100 incubators to hospitals and health facilities across the country.

Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi, Morning Show Host of Kokrokoo Programme on Accra radio station, Peace FM, the founder, said pre-term babies were vulnerable and needed a 'giant' to stand up for them.

Each of the incubators cost US$10,000 and the Foundation has been receiving support from corporate Ghana and individuals.

Mr. Sefa Kayi expressed optimism that target of 100 incubators was within reach.

Dr. Lord Mensah, the Deputy Medical Director, described the donation as a significant milestone in the life of the facility, where 'our pre-term situation is 'critical'.

He said the pair of incubators would added to the existing six at the neonatal intensive care unit to serve the about 30 babies admitted monthly.

'This has put smile on our faces and will help us deliver quality service. We promise to put them to good use', Dr. Mensah added.