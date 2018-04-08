Pharmaceutical Society Turns Focus On SDG 3

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), on the occasion of the World Health Day, which falls on Saturday, April 7, has called on all to pay attention to the Sustainable Development Goal Three.

A statement signed by Mr Benjamin K. Botwe, the President of the PSGH, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: 'As we celebrate the 2018 World Health Day, the PSGH wants to draw the attention of all to the Sustainable Development Goal Three (SDG 3), which centres on Health and Well-being. SDG Three is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.'

The SDG Three targets the drastic reduction of preventable deaths, especially of new-borns and children under five years of age by 2030.

According to the World Health Organisation, those deaths could be avoided through prevention and treatment, education, immunization campaigns, and sexual and reproductive healthcare, which would require the involvement of healthcare professionals including pharmacists.

'The PSGH wants to reiterate that to ensure healthy lives and well-being of all at all ages would require the pharmacist playing a key role.

'Many hospitals and clinics in both the private and public sector have no pharmacist. This means the quality of pharmaceutical services to all cannot be guaranteed at these facilities,'' the statement said.

It said globally, there was the expansion of the roles of pharmacists including community pharmacists who serve as the first port of call for the sick.

The statement said community pharmacies were being used as centres to help in detection of new tuberculosis cases by the prompt referral of suspected cases.

It said community pharmacists in some countries have been trained and certified to offer immunisation and vaccinations to the public.

'The WHO states that since 2000, measles vaccines have averted nearly 15.6 million deaths. More deaths can be prevented if more access is provided to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

'The PSGH is ready to partner the WHO and the Ministry of Health for the march towards universal health coverage.

The focus for the 2018 World Health Day is on Universal Health Coverage and on the theme: 'Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere'.

The PSGH lauded the progress made in the improvement of health globally and in Ghana, leading to increase in life expectancy, reduction in infant mortality, maternal mortality, malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS among others.