Mahama Cautions NDC Members Against Insulting Rawlings

Former President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from insulting the person of the party's founder - ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, even if they disagree with some of his comments.

'You can criticize him if you disagree with some of his comments, but please do not insult his person.'

He was addressing hundreds of supporters who turned out for the party's unity walk in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.

Mr. Mahama said insulting party elders would not promote the kind of unity they needed to win back political power in 2020.

He reminded everybody to be decorous - avoid the use of foul and intemperate language.

They should accept to work hard towards establishing strong branches to better the NDC's chances of recapturing power.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, were among the party stalwarts, who took part in the walk.