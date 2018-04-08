New Fire Station Opens In Adaklu

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inaugurated a new fire station at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

With this, Dzolokpuita in the Ho West District is now the only district capital that has yet to get a fire station in the region.

Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson, the acting Chief Fire Officer, in a speech read on his behalf, applauded the district assembly for providing residential accommodation for fire fighters, who would be stationed there.

He called for the chiefs and other community leaders to refrain from the practice of intervening to plead for the release of people arrested for bush fire offences.

That, he said, tended to frustrate and make it difficult to prevent and control bushfires.

"Fire knows no boundaries, neither does it respect personalities and can therefore wreak havoc on anyone of us if care is not taken."

Mr. Blankson asked the chiefs to engage fire personnel during durbars and other public gatherings to sensitise the people on fire safety and prevention.

He urged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to take a cue from Adaklu by making office space available to the GNFS.

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament (MP), praised the government for providing the Station with the vital logistics.

He said the presence of the fire fighters was an assurance that property destruction through fire outbreaks would be a thing of the past.

He asked that the government extended water supply to the district so that the fire station would have access to water.

The MP pledged to provide it with a 10,000- litre capacity water tank.

Madam Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, Regional Fire Officer, said it would rely on the Waya River and some boreholes in the community to fight fires.

She said the establishment of a fire station in each district of the region would significantly reduce fire-related loses.

Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the District Chief Executive, said the assembly would support the fire station to smoothly operate.