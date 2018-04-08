NDC Unity Walk Draws Hundreds Of Supporters In Wa

Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday turned out for the party's unity walk in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.

Former President John Dramani Mahama at other stalwarts on the party, were on hand to participate.

They included the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, Joseph Yelle Chireh, MP for Central, Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, for Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, Deputy National Organizer and Joshua Amidu Akamba, former Deputy Agriculture Minister, Dr. Hannah Bissew and Matthew Song-Aabo, the Regional Chairman.

The party faithful dressed in party 'T'- shirts with 'JM Toaso' and 'Bagbin for 2020' boldly embossed on them danced to popular tunes of the late dance hall artiste, Ebony Reigns and Shatta Wale, blurring from loudspeakers.