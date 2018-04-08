Sekondi: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping Out Of Trotro

A two-year old girl has died in a freak accident on the Inchaban-Sekondi Highway.

Princess Nhyira Andoh fell out a moving Nissan Urvan mini-bus and got run over by the rear tyre.

The vehicle had not stopped when the driver's mate opened the door for a passenger to board and in the process the girl who was seated close to the mate went flying out of the door.

She was pronounced death on arrival at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

She said the driver, Isaac Archer Donkor and his mate, Matthew Kwaku together with the mother of the girl, were assisting the police in their investigations.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Shama to Sekondi had been impounded for testing.