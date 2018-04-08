Upper East Drives Tax Compliance Campaign

Efforts at promoting tax compliance in the Upper East Region have intensified with the launch of the 'Tax and Good Governance Week' in Bolgatanga.

The week-long programme is being used by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to educate - help income earners to have better understanding of why they should pay and file their tax returns.

This comes as the government makes no secret of its desire to wean the nation off foreign aid - end the dependence on donor support for its development.

'Filing your tax returns, your civic responsibility' is the theme chosen for the campaign.

Mr. Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Regional Minister, in a speech read for him, reminded everybody of their civic duty to pay their taxes to government.

That, he said, was the way forward to bring socio-economic development to the people - construct roads, hospitals, schools, supply good drinking water electricity and provide other social services.

Citizens were not only enjoined to pay taxes but to also honestly declare their incomes to lawful agencies for purposes of assessment.

Mr. Bukari said the continued budget deficit and dependence on donor assistance to finance many of the nation's development policies were the result of low revenue mobilization.

This, he added, had not been helpful to the growth of the economy.

He rallied the people to give strong backing to the government to build 'Ghana beyond aid'.

He said this required new thinking to 'rejuvenate the economy, to engender growth and provide jobs for the citizens.'

He encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of the tax amnesty announced by the GRA to clear any outstanding taxes.

Mr. Mark-Donald Pwawari, Manager, Bolgatanga Small Tax Office of the GRA, urged businesses and potential taxpayers to complete Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) forms to enable them to successfully transact business.

'We all agree that enough education has been carried out on TIN and almost everyone is aware that without TIN one cannot transact business with government organizations, the banks, insurance and manufacturing companies.'

Mr. Pwawari noted that 40 companies, 411 enterprises and 137 organizations in the area did not have the taxpayer identification number.

He called for all to file their tax returns on time to avoid penalty.

GNA

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA