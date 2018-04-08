Mother-Care Orphanage Holds Cooking Competition For Inmates

Inmates of the Mother-Care Orphanage Home in the Agona West Municipality have been taught how to cook variety of meals through a cooking competition.

The meals include fufu and abununu, banku and okro stew, apapransa, jollof rice, plantain and yam with kontomre stew, konkonte and omo tuo with groundnut soup.

Nana Obeng-Enyan I, the Asomkwaahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and the Director of the Home, said the competition would serve as a guide to the inmates (both males and females) when they left the Home and were on their own.

She said the competition would be held annually to inculcate the cooking culture in the inmates and called on managers of orphanages to do same.

She appealed for sponsorship for the programme adding that the Home needed financial and logistics support to organise such programmes.

Nana Obeng-Enyan called on non-governmental organisations, financial institutions, foreign and local donors, and individuals to go to their aid to help cater well for the inmates.