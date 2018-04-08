Increase Public Awareness On Inequality--Media Foundation

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), a civil society organisation, has called for increased public awareness on inequality through the media to engender stakeholders' action.

Madam Abigail Larbi Odei, the Programmes Manager for Media, Good Governance and Democracy at the MFWA, said a research conducted by the Foundation in March evidenced on gaps in the media's coverage of inequality issues in Ghana.

She said the study, dubbed; 'Baseline Study on Media Coverage of Inequality Issues in Ghana,' showed that of a total of 6,477 stories across 22 media outlets; 783 stories (12 per cent) focused on inequality, whereas 5,694 (88 per cent) focused on other issues.

She said the media's role in the fight against inequality could not be overemphasised.

Madam Odei made the call at the weekend in her presentation at the Partners' Review Meeting on the Democratic Governance in West Africa (DEGOWA) Project, which is being funded by Oxfam International.

The meeting was organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), the lead implementer of the DEGOWA Project in Ghana.

Other countries in the sub-region, in which Oxfam is implementing the DEGOWA Project, are Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

Aside MFWA, other members of the media advocacy group of the project are the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Women in Media and Change (WOMEC), the Ghana Business News and the Africa in Focus.

The objective of the Project is to generate public interest on issues of inequality and contribute to influencing inequality reducing policies in Ghana.

Madam Odei called for increased media/public awareness through the production/airing of a video documentary on inequality and said public forum on it would go a long way to help address the issue.

She said the group had produced a 15-minute video documentary highlighting inequality in Ghana.

The video is now available on you-tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aflkmtmvqak) and social media; but yet to be aired on at least three influential television stations in Ghana.

Madam Odei recommended that newspapers should adopt the strategy of dedicating a page daily to issues of women and people with disabilities and spatial opportunity differences.