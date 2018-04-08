IDEG Wants DEGOWA Project Expanded

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has called for the scope expansion of the Democratic Governance for West Africa (DEGOWA) Project and leverage on initial gains to influence policies aimed at reducing inequality.

Mr Kofi Awity, the Director of Operations, IDEG, said the implementation of the activities under the Project had brought the issue of inequality to the centre stage and galvanised interest for advocacy.

The DEGOWA Project, which is being funded by OXFAM International, with IDEG leading several civil society organisations, is being implemented in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

At a partners' review meeting at the weekend in Accra, Mr Awity lauded implementing partners for a good job done within a very short period.

He said implementing a second phase of the project would consolidate and deepen the gains achieved in phase one.

He said the DEGOWA programme aimed at supporting advocacy activities by partnering with civil society organizations and governments to sustainably tackle inequality and contribute to a fair and equitable redistribution of the available public resources.

The partners' review meeting was to reflect on activities implemented under the four thematic areas of the DEGOWA Project; namely Government Spending - IDEG; Taxation - African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP); Advocacy on Inequality Processes in Ghana - Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), and Analysis of government's budgetary allocations to education, health and social protection - SEND-Ghana.

The meeting, which was organised by IDEG, sought to identify key success areas, challenges encountered and recommendations thereof.

Mr Joseph Yeboah, the Finance Officer of IDEG, said the DEGOWA Project, being implemented within three months, had been able to stimulate the debate on inequality and aroused the interest of both government and individuals suggesting recommendation for policy direction on the issue.

Madam Abigail Larbi Odei, the Programme Manager for Media, Good Governance and Democracy Programme at the MFWA, called for increased public awareness and stakeholders' action on inequality in Ghana through the media.

Madam Eileen Gans-Lartey, the Programmes Officer at IDEG, said with Government Spending, activities held include roundtable on Budget Allocation and Inequality across three sectors - Health, Education and Social Protection, with participants being drawn from civil society, government and the media in Accra and Tamale.

Mr Alex Tetteh of the Centre for Employment for Persons with Disabilities, said the Centre, led by SEND-Ghana, conducted preliminary analysis of the 2018 Budget to ascertain allocations and expenditure for Education, Health and Social Protection.

He said the main focus was to establish government's intentions to reduce inequality through budgetary allocation and to emphasise the need to target the poor and vulnerable in deprived regions and districts.

Mr Alhassan Iddrisu, the Head of Programmes, ACEP, said among the activities ACEP organised was a meeting with the National Identification Authority to discuss policy options to engender a harmonised national identification system relevant for equitable tax policies.

He recommended that the DEGOWA Project, which would be ending this April, could be extended to ensure that the momentum gathered would achieve greater impact in the country.