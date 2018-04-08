Disaster Victims Struggling To Get Back To Normal Life

More than one month after a heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds had swept through the Agona West Municipality, leaving behind pain and suffering for about 600 people, the victims are still struggling to put their lives together.

Many of them are yet to receive any support to get their lives back on track.

The Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has only been able to provide assistance to just 100 of the disaster victims.

This involved the supply of some bundles of roofing sheets, mattresses and blankets, bags of rice, edible oil, plastic buckets and bowels.

Mrs. Betty Vuha, Municipal Director of NADMO, admitted more needed to be done to bring some comfort to every affected person.

They could not continue to live with friends and relatives after their houses had been destroyed.

She invited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and corporate bodies to join the relief effort - help the people and repair the damage to property.

The municipal assembly could not do it alone considering the huge cost.

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were doing everything they could to bring relief to the victims.

The assembly had procured building materials to fix all public buildings including classroom blocks and Agona Swedru Circuit Court, which were affected.