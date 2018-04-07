Abandoned Krofrom Market Gets Attention After Otec Fm Reports

The abandoned Krofrom market project in the Kumasi Metropolis int the Ashanti region has finally received some attention from authorities after series of reportage by Otec FM's Evans Agyei.

The Krofrom market project was started by the erstwhile President Kuffour's administration in July 2008 whilst Patricia Appiah-Gyei was the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive at that time.

The market had become a haven for weeds, reptiles, and other wild animals as well as notorious street boys.

Previous visits to the site by Otec FM's development team, "KUMASI MUST WORK AGAIN AGENDA" spearheaded by Evans Agyei Sikapa gathered that the market had gradually become a white elephant.

Construction workers were spotted during a visit to the site on Friday 6th April 2018, busily fixing the roof of some buildings in the market whilst some new pillars were also being mounted. Some electrical works were also in progress during the visit.

Even though the project had seen some improvements, only the main storey building in front of the market seems to be the one getting attention.

According to our sources, the project had been given out to a private company to complete and operate.

The Krofrom market project which was being funded by Government of Ghana (GoG) had over 500 stores and shelves was expected to be an ultramodern market that would enhance business activities but was almost left to rot.