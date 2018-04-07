Mahama Jabs 'Super Incompetent' NPP Gov’t; Says They Need ‘Obimin Sticker’ To Perform

Former President John Mahama has described the Akufo-Addo administration as "super incompetent" because it has failed to deliver on its promises.

Addressing some party supporters on Saturday after a 'unity walk' in the Upper West Region capital Wa, he said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must not be complacent and think that the poor government by the current administration will secure victory in 2020.

“We cannot say because of their incompetence, we are going to win the election, we need to work hard to convince the electorates that we deserve to be voted back into power,” he said.

According to Mr Mahama, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) incompetence is so bad they need the new product in town, the trending “the Obinim Sticker" that many jokingly say can solve every problem.

“The President and his government need an Obinim sticker to deliver on its promises,” he mocked.

He also dismissed suggestion by President Akufo-Addo that the NDC is seeking to destabilise the country with treasonable comments following the backlash over the military cooperation with the United States.

Addressing the nation last Thursday, the President alluded to comments by the deputy NDC General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, and accused his political opponents of calling for a coup d’état.

But addressing party supporters after embarking on a unity walk in Wa, Mahama touted the NDC’s democratic credentials.

He added that the party is more committed to democracy than its opponents.

“It is a democratic party…indeed we mid-wifed this Constitution that led to the Fourth Republic so we are more committed to the Fourth Republic than any other politician party in the country.

“We don’t in anyway support the truncation of our current democracy in any way. If somebody said it, he might have said it in a certain context. Not that he or we had any intention to truncate the mandate given to the NPP,” he said.

The former President said, the NDC should not help the NPP out by truncating the term of President Akufo-Addo.

“Let them go through the full embarrassment of their four years. If we push them out, they will say ‘we were just on the verge of delivering our promises and we were kicked out,'” he said.

He admonished the supporters to be decorous in their utterance especially to the opposition so their words are not used against them later in the political season.

“Let us talk about ideas and not personal insults, particularly with our founder [Jerry John Rawlings]. You might not like what he would say or an action he has taken but don’t insult his person,” he advised.

'Incompetent Mahama'

The NPP in 2016 had called the then John Mahama administration incompetent.

Current Vice President, who was then a running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, described Mr Mahama as an "incompetent driver" leading Ghana nowhere.

The Economist said Ghanaians do not need to be in the driving seat before knowing that the vehicle is headed the wrong direction or it is not moving at all.