All Of Us Want Peace In Korean Peninsula

When I say 'all of us' it means those who had warm and cordial relations both with Republic of Korea (ROK) and DPR Korea (DPRK).For example, Bangladesh. We had always wanted solution to the Korean crisis because to us, Koreans -both from ROK and DPRK are our natural friends and allies. In bangla there is a proverb- "when a child cries, a witch cries more than the mother ". It is essential for the Koreans to draw a thick line, if not a Great wall between their friends and enemies.

Unfortunately, taking undue advantages of the Korean crisis, ROK had turned into a milking cow especially to the US and generally to the Western nations. Japan too had to bear the tremendous burden of financial pressure as because those US-West club of opportunists had use DPRK as a scarecrow to Japan and had extracted billions of dollars by selling so called sophisticated defence equipments. We hear about ROK's accusation at Japan for abusing Korean girls and women during the world war era.

But now, both ROK and Japan are actually pushing their girls and women in falling prey to American soldiers stationed in both the countries. From a book title 'The Ghost War', I learnt how the Americans soldiers had created some pimps in supplying lorry-loaded Iraqi girls and women to American camps. Meaning America were playing with the dignity and social values of our Iraqi sisters. There is no doubt, some episode of American perversion are continuing with my Japan and south Korean's sisters. As a human being I personally can never allow such extreme hostility.

Japan consider the US as their protectors. Hopefully my Japanese friends aren't having goldfish memory. When I see American soldiers standing on the soil of Japan, I can't control my anger. Because fathers and forefathers of this soldiers had been behind dropping of atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Children of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki massacre most definitely can't forgive America for committing such crime against humanity. Nor they can forget. If Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thinks,Washington is their savior, with all my respect to him I can say a nation who could commit brutalities like that had been happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki ;can never be saviors- or even friend. Instead they are blood enemies.

My readers may think,I am unnecessarily bringing a dark past into present for giving provocation to anti - West sentiment. But I can assure here, my intentions are not foul. Rather it is time for all of us to understand and realize a plain fact -westerners are never our natural allies. Instead of depending on the West we have to find solution to our Asian crisis through the help of our Asian neighbours. For example, China or even India could play very significant rule in resolving the existing crisis in the Korean Peninsula. Or may be ROK and DPRK can bilaterally resolve this crisis without letting any third party in interfering into their 'family affairs'.

There is no argument- historically and culturally Koreans are one. A single family! Why should they engage any vested quarters in sneaking nose into their own affairs. For finding a smooth road to resolve the crisis, ROK President Moon Jae-in should have multiple meetings with DPRK leader Marshal Kim Jong Un and I have no doubt, once this two brothers enhance their interactions confidence will automatically generate from it. ROK should not step into American or Western demands of denuclearisation of DPRK. Once any country achieved that status, they would not retreat from being recognized as a nuclear nation. Can I expect, before the coming winter, ice will start melting in the relations of ROK and DPRK. From Bangladesh, we can delightedly say,long live Republic of Korea - long live DPR Korea.

This author is a political and defence analyst and worked in the United Nations.