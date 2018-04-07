Have you lost your work? Be patient Are you still unemployed? Be patient Are you a hindrance in people's lives? Be patient
Have you been divorced? Be patient Are you still failing your exams? Be patient Economic hardship still in your family? Be patient You lost your dad,mom or a relative? Be patient You are been disdained? Be patient Be patient and always remember that someone else wishes he/she were you.Your classmate Yaw is using IPhone 6 whilst you are using Tecno y4 so you wish you were him. Be patient and don't forget that your classmate Yaa is also using Tecno y2 whilst Adwoa also died two days ago.
Be patient and be comfortable with who you are and what you have*
By:Musah Abdul Razak Churchill
