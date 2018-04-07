Have you lost your work? Be patient

Are you still unemployed? Be patient

Are you a hindrance in people's lives? Be patient

Have you been divorced? Be patient

Are you still failing your exams? Be patient

Economic hardship still in your family? Be patient

You lost your dad,mom or a relative? Be patient

You are been disdained? Be patient

Be patient and always remember that someone else wishes he/she were you.Your classmate Yaw is using IPhone 6 whilst you are using Tecno y4 so you wish you were him. Be patient and don't forget that your classmate Yaa is also using Tecno y2 whilst Adwoa also died two days ago.

Be patient and be comfortable with who you are and what you have*

By:Musah Abdul Razak Churchill

0246783212