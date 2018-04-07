Accident At Bekwai Kills One, Two Injured

One person has been confirmed dead and two others have sustained varying degree of injuries in an accident that occurred on Friday, 6th April, 2018 afternoon at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The Bekwai Zonal Director of National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO), Nana Kofi Owusu, who confirmed to otec news said the accident involved a Gas Tanker with registration number, GT 7251 - 10 and a Man - Diesel with a registration number GT 9627 - 11.

According to him, the Gas Tanker was traveling from Manso to Kumasi but clashed with the Man - Diesel at Anwiankwanta four junction near a taxi station due to break failure.

He said the accident had damaged an Opel Astra and and three other cars at the station.

"With the helped of Police Service, Fire Service and other security agencies we were able to retrieved the dead bodies and have since been deposited at Anwiankwanta - Abenkyim hospital for an autopsy and the injured have also been rushed to the same hospital responding to treatment" Nana Kofi Owusu had told otec news.

"currently, my Boss is not around so am gathering all the information for him and see what NADMO can do about this accident" he added.