Motorists In Kumasi Prefer Road Maintenance To Beautification Of The City

Some drivers as well as road users in Kumasi Metropolis have raised concerns about the ongoing floor tiles laying at roundabouts, saying it was not priority project that can help reduce road accidents.

The project which was said to be covering every roundabout within the Metropolis is being funded by Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) through Urban Development Grant. This was disclosed by the Urban Roads Director, Engineer Atta Opoku, in an interview with OTEC news' Isaac Nsiah Foster I Kumasi.

The project has begun at Airport Roundabout by laying of the floor tiles.

According Kumasi drivers, they were disappointed in the City Authority for opting to embark on such projects instead of maintaining the damaged roads that linked the Airport roundabout.

They said many of the road accidents could be attributed to poor access roads within the Metropolis.

"How can authorities choose to lay floor tiles at roundabouts whereas major roads that linked the roundabout were in very bad shape?" they questioned.

The drivers explained laying of floor tiles at roundabouts could not repair the rickety roads that were claiming life of innocent souls.

The Kumasi driver however threatened not to vote in the 2020 general elections if the rickety roads were not reconstructed this year 2018.