Two Grabbed For Robbery At Odumase Krobo

Two suspected armed robbers are currently in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police Command for allegedly attempting to rob a farmer at Odumase-Krobo in the Manya Krobo Municipality on Friday.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, regional police spokesperson, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects, Griffins Bless, 21, and Richard Teye, also 21, allegedly went to the house of the victim with a locally manufactured pistol when he was asleep.

He said the suspects opened the window of the victim in an attempt to rob him, but he suddenly woke up, forcing the two suspected robbers to flee, leaving behind an unregistered motorbike.

“When the farmer woke up and saw the two suspects, they took to their heels, abandoning an unregistered green POWER-UP JOCKEY H 125 motorbike parked in front of the victim's house,” ASP Tetteh said.

He indicated that later the two suspects and one other accomplice – now at large – came back in an attempt to pick the motorbike, but the farmer saw them and raised an alarm.

According to the police PRO, people around the area heard the victim's shouts and assisted him to arrest the suspects, but the third accomplice managed to escape.

He said a search conducted on the motorbike revealed a black student bag concealed beneath the seat, which contained a knife, two pairs of scissors, a cutter, four flashlights and six boxes of matches.

ASP Tetteh said the two are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.