Are Double-Standards To Be Facilely Mistaken For Substance?

You see, the award-winning young Ghanaian journalist shamelessly betrayed his determined zeal and objective not to be fair to the prime “Kabonga” target of his vitriol as follows: “And anytime you’re tempted to compare and contrast what you and your predecessor have done on a particular issue, remember that some of us hold the NDC and NPP to different standards” (See “Manasseh’s Folder: A Presidential Rant Without Substance” MyJoyOnline.com 4/6/18). Once any writer predicates his/her media fare on patent unfairness, s/he has, in effect, violated the ethos of the profession by making deliberate unfairness de rigueur or his/her rule of engagement. You simply cannot take such a self-infatuatedly arrogant writer seriously. From then on, everything has to, per force, roll downhill in a virtual freefall, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

I suppose the upholding of double-standards, vis-à-vis the relative political performances of the operatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stems from the fact that, respectively, one set of the alternating pairs of Fourth Republican Ghanaian rulers have been definitively observed to have absolutely no scruples and been acquiescently accepted as such, while the other set holds itself to the higher standards of responsible, transparent and accountable leadership. Contrary to what the self-infatuated, or narcissistic, award-winning Joy-FM’s Chief Correspondent or Senior Writer, take your pick, would have his audiences believe, the President’s April 5, 2018 National Multicast Address on the artificially brewed controversy surrounding the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), between Ghana and the United States, was undoubtedly among his finest to-date.

First of all, his meticulous exposure of the “unspeakable hypocrisy” of his arch-political opponents absolutely in no way, whatsoever, detracted from his staunch backing of the DCA or the 2018 Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) between Ghana and the United States. He did not have to write or compose and/or present a second edition of the EMSCA pact in his address, because the document had already been extensively deliberated upon by all the relevant parliamentary committees and sub-committees and been duly ratified. It had also been studious debated by experts and non-experts, alike, in the media. Granted that the ratification had been preceded by the blanket boycott of the main opposition National Democratic Congress. But this was absolutely nothing new. This is what the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority has been doing these past 26 years of Ghana’s Fourth Republican political culture, anytime that they have been pushed onto the gray margins of political opposition.

What he needed to do, and which he executed with inimitable flair and finesse, as only Nana Akufo-Addo was capable of doing, was to pointedly demonstrate precisely why, unlike at least two of his predecessors, he was a masterful leader who clearly and fully appreciated the salient tenets of Ghanaian democracy and deeply respected both the intelligence of Ghanaian citizens and their parliamentary representatives. I also did not see where the President contradicted himself or egregiously erred in vehemently decrying the fact that some draft copies of EMSCA that had been scheduled for a spirited debate on the floor of the august House, had been mischievously leaked to the parliamentary press, presumably by some members of the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Minority, who, by the way, had been using their artificially manufactured controversy to split the nation on the false premise, or rather sheer pretense, of the wildly purported loss of Ghana’s Sovereignty to the United States.

If you are a journalist or media operative who believes in the sort of double-standards that impels you to be immutably inclined towards finding faults with his every policy initiative, you would deliberately and adamantly refuse to appreciate the fact that once former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, perhaps, unwisely opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box of striking military cooperation with the world’s most militarily and economically powerful nation, at best all that President Akufo-Addo could be expected to be able to do was damage control, or to ensure that benign military cooperation did not degenerate into the establishment of Military Base in our country which, evidently, we are told, one of the two NDC leaders in question had either done or attempted to do, if even transiently.

And if you prefer to see matters in the capricious mode of double-standards, it probably would not bother you, the least bit, to learn that President Akufo-Addo had successfully negotiated for the GITMO-2 to be flown to Morocco, whose King Mohammed VI had, according to reliable sources, consented to having Messrs. Bin-Atef and Al-Dhuby resettled there, only for it to be revealed to the shock of both Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr. Robert P. Jackson, the United States’ Ambassador to Ghana, that former President Mahama had issued these terror suspects with Ghanaian passports. And if any double-standards-holding smart-alecky Ghanaian journalist doubts that the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress harbor rabidly anti-American sentiments, they should remember whom the Mills-Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress wanted to take over most of Ghana’s oil find and concessions, after the Americans had invested billions of dollars to discover the same, in early 2009, when for reasons that we all know, Nana Akufo-Addo miserably failed to establish a foothold inside Jubilee House.

Well, I suppose what my uncle the “Giant Dwarf” gets for crafting and enacting the Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, is to have this self-obsessed goro-toothed boy from Bongo, in the Upper-East Region, calling him a simpering fool. If such abuse is not healthy for our kind of hip-shooting democracy, I just don’t know what else it is, my dear reader.

