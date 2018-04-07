An Old Man’s Open Letter To His Son-In-Law

An old man of sixty-four years old received atext message from his forty year old son in law who has been married to his daughter aged thirty-nine, for six years.A reply of the old man via email to his son in law later on brought him a barrage of verbal castigations and condemnations from both his daughter and her husband; the son in law of the old man.

A Christian counsellor is desirous of reconciling the old man to his son in law and his wedded wife even though no apology has been rendered to the old man from any quarters.

My dear reader, please read all of the following and offer any suggestions in the form of comments to aid the reconciliation efforts of the counsellor.

Read first the text message sent via phone by the husband of the old man’s daughter and then the letter of the old man he emailed to the son in law which caused Hell to break loose upon him! Here is the text message:

Good afternoon Daddy. I have called your phone but there has been no response. Hope everyone is doing well. It’s been a while. I am very sorry for not keeping in touch. For your information my father passed away last week Thursday (29/03/2018).

Prior to that my Mum was also sick and admitted at the hospital for some weeks. Beginning of the year 2018 has been a tough one. Kindly remember us in your prayers.

Thank you.

And now the old man’s letter he emailed to his son in law:

Dear Mr. EY, thank you for your text message of yesterday 04/04/2018. I am happy that it had the effect of breaking your long period of silence, of almost one year, when you never even called on phone to check on us even as we all live in the same country, Ghana, and not too far from each other.

Many festive and national holidays have passed in the year 2017, and the recent New Year holidays too, since you last called to inform me of your safe journey back to Sekondi after your sojourn in Koforidua with your family, and yet you never took advantage of any of these to pass our way on a visit or to even call via phone to greet us and wish us well!

Anyway, I personally was blessed to receive a phone call from Edward, your son, on 12th January, 2018, to wish me a Happy New Year after which he passed the phone to his Mum to also wish us a Happy New Year. Even though your wife told me via the phone on that occasion that you would call, to also wish us a Happy New Year, you never did so till yesterday when I saw your calls.

I have always wondered why you find it so difficult for you to call me, even if just once in one long year, for the sake of fellowship!

I have also found it very strange and un-Ghanaian that none of your siblings has ever called us on phone or visited us during your six years of marriage to our daughter, not even to appreciate us for doing what I would think was a yeoman’s job in hosting your wife throughout the period she was pregnant with Edwardthrough to her safe delivery and who introduced little Edward to the universe on his first day into sunlight; and for the months that your wife spent in our little and crowded home recuperating after her delivery of Edward!

In fact, I am sad that not even your uncle, who came to ask for the hand of our daughter in marriage to you, has ever since been heard of or seen by us!! And this is the same with all your siblings!

None of your family members can thus be identified by any of us in any gathering anywhere or in the street of any town in Ghana by any member of my family, not to talk about any of the many church members and friends you bused from Sekondi to Accra to witness and support you dowry Ellen! We do not even know of any of your relatives’ home in Ghana or even your family home!!

I’d hoped that your marriage to Ellen would expand my own family to make it bigger since marriage in Ghana unites families together in fellowship. But, as it is now, I am made to become smaller in size by giving away one member of my family to expand yours.

Maybe, I should have counselled you on these issues before giving the hand of my daughter to you in marriage. But then, I thought these issues are known to all adults of marital age and maturity; and that a father-in-law may not be asking for anything too much if he hopes to be in good fellowship with members of his daughter’s husband’s family.

Anyway, this may be what is destined for me by your marriage to Ellen; I may have forever to cope with it as my own and personal headache without any remedy or one to aid me.

Sad to hear about the demise of your Dad even though his departure is the way for all mankind to get back to our Creator! We pray that he finds rest after all that he had gone through, especially in his last years on Earth.

May the Almighty console your family, wipe your tears, and strengthen you in your irreplaceable loss of a father. May He bless you for doing the best you could possibly do for he that brought you forth into this Earth and who also it is who brought you up the best way he could. May his soul Rest in Peace.

We always pray every night for all of you; and we will continue do so, most especially for the sake of your Mum and present poor her health condition. We wish her well.

Yours affectionately,

Kwesi Gliksten