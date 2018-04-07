Insulting And Condescending Minority Call Appalling

The double-standards and abject hypocrisy on the part of the leaders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are increasingly becoming too farcical for comfort. Maybe per the irredeemably crude advice given by Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the career NDC General-Secretary, popularly known as the “Bui Dam Woyome,” to President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, vis-à-vis the latter’s understandable expression of conniption at those “unspeakable hypocrites” of the 2018 Ghana-US Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), I may also have to go and burn the sea. But, of course, before I do so, may I humbly ask the man who is also popularly known as General Mosquito, when was the first time that such a practically benighted bush man saw the ocean, and how he felt and reacted to such inscrutably overwhelming force of Nature. To be frank with my dear reader, I would rather that the NDC’s scribe, so-called, conducted me to his familial or ancestral farmlands so I could swiftly and “surgically” (My profound apologies to the late Prof. Kofi Awoonor) burn them to cinders and ashes.

Anyway, in this column, I intend to tersely but poignantly answer those National Democratic Congress’ operatives who would have President Akufo-Addo silence the tough-talking New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, because the renowned business and media proprietor has dared to call a spade a spade (See “Call Ken Agyapong to Order – Minority” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 4/6/18). I find such call to be inexcusably offensive because it casually presumes that Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a bona fide Ghanaian-born citizen, has absolutely no inalienable right to free speech, as clearly and unmistakably spelled out in Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution. Unquestionably, such call may be aptly envisaged to constitute the height of arrogance and primitive savagery. It is also quite obvious that these Rawlings’ bootlicking NDC operatives – they followed the half-Scottish waif for twenty years in the wilderness of “revolutionary” Ghanaian politics – still have their minds stuck in the Rawlings-chaperoned Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) era of “Cultural Silence” for just about anybody who possessed an independent and progressive non-backup faux-socialist chorus-singing mind of his / her own.

Don’t get me wrong, dear reader, I am not here to endorse Mr. Agyapong’s rather intemperate and verbally uncharitable abuse of Col. Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces. Neither do I feel that either President Akufo-Addo or Mr. Agyapong has any darn frigging business in apologizing to either Col. Aggrey-Quarshie or the entire institution of the Ghana Armed Forces. And, dear reader, I would promptly tell you why. For starters, Col. Aggrey-Quarshie flagrantly economizes with the truth, when the PRO of the GAF asserts that entrance into the Ghana Armed Forces is one that is purely based on merit. His NDC supporters are cynically gloating over this, although they know in their heart of hearts that such statement is a boldface lie. Even the most obtuse or idiotic adult Ghanaian is fully aware that the Ghana Armed Forces have been rife with recruitment scandals bordering on tribalism and political partisanship.

I am also not that innocent about the period during which merit was a salient and sacred pillar of recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces, largely during the British colonial era, and vividly remember the period when the unforgivable rot set in. You see, I have quite a remarkable number of relatives who served in the Ghana Armed Forces before Messrs. Rawlings and Tsikata were born. We have even had Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, publicly brag about how military personnel like his own father, a retired Major-General, facilitated the remarkable and, in his son’s opinion, salutary “De-Akanization” of the Ghana Armed Forces, clearly implying that the GAF was once too jampacked with Ghanaians of Akan descent for the comfort of the minorityAnlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalists. Now, that goes to show you precisely how professional the Ghana Armed Forces became under the 20-year political stranglehold of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings.

Well, recently, when Mr. Anyidoho threatened the life and government of President Akufo-Addo and was promptly arrested and detained by agents from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), there was a great hue-and-cry from the NDC’s political minority side that demanded the immediate release of the Rawlings-Tsikata Clansman, on the dubious grounds of free speech. But, now, somehow, when Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong understandably castigates Col. Aggrey-Quarshie for fabricating a whole bolt of cloth of lies, all of a sudden, the legitimately elected parliamentary representative of his own Assin-Central constituents is told that he has absolutely no free-speech rights because, somehow, the contents of his rhetorical package has execrably and heretically brought the image and reputation of the Ghana Armed Forces into abject disrepute.

Well, precisely what image and reputation of the GAF are we talking about here? That of a 30-something-year-old professionally frustrated Air Force’s Flight-Lieutenant who once hijacked the entire institution of the Ghana Armed Forces, summarily executed tens of his perceived uniformed enemies, executed hundreds of thousands of unarmed or defenseless civilian Ghanaians, and brutally raped our Sovereignty by summarily suspending our much-cherished democratic Constitution, at least to hear the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress wax silly to the same effect, and wantonly rode roughshod over the civil and human rights of Ghanaian citizens for 20 years! Yes, it is this unbearably disgraceful and shameful history of the Ghana Armed Forces that Col. Aggrey-Quarshie would have Ghanaians celebrate with a sort of veneration that dangerously verges on religion.

You may not like the scrawny man by the name of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; but what you definitely cannot call him is a bloody fool. Indeed, if I had my way, there would be a rigidly enforced quota system by which intake into the Ghana Armed Forces was both predicated on a combination of merit and the percentage of every indigenous ethnic group or sub-group that is represented in our country. This is what democratic, proportional representation is about,not the wacky and warped sort of fetid Trokosi Nationalist Nepotism foisted on Ghanaians for some bloody two protracted decades.

