Akufo-Addo Was Hard On Military Agreement But Timely And Important

Former President John Rawlings has said although last Thursday’s televised address by President Akufo-Addo on the Ghana-U.S. military deal was hard “it was important and timely”.

The former President had cautioned against the 2018 Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) that will allow the US military troops an unfettered access to facilities in Ghana.

He said although Ghanaians may have love for Americans, they will not be happy to have “foreign troops on such a scale” living among them.

The former President was not the only one concerned about a purported negative national security implication of the agreement.

Some commentators have suggested that some provisions in the deal infringe on Ghana's sovereignty.

On Thursday Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the controversial deal, assuring Ghanaians that the agreement does not include the setting up of a military base in Ghana.

Fears of a military base in Ghana by the Americans had also been one of the concerns raised by many about the agreement.

However, in a Twitter post on Friday, Mr Rawlings suggests he is relieved to hear that the agreement will not come with the setting up of a base.

“That was my major concern in my initial reaction to news of the agreement. The spirit of cooperation, be it military or diplomatic has always been there,” the former President said.

He also admonished that “if there are details of the agreement that warrant a second look, such details should be examined to create comfort for all sides.”