Ghana Hajj Board Commended

Members of the Ghana Hajj Watch, an Islamic Non-Governmental Organisation has commended the Ghana Hajj Board for heeding to their advice to relieve some officers of their positions.

He said:' The action to relieve the two of their duties, will pave the way for the restoration of unity…At least planting of malicious stories in the media, abandoning pilgrims during Hajj for juicy sponsorships and engaging in actions that tarnish the image of the Board will stop.'

This was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Musah Shekayi, Chairman, Anwar Sadat, Secretary and Alhaji Y Tamimu, Organiser and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the action of Sheik I.C Quaye had demonstrated his will power to ensure that any stumbling block that could impinge on a successful and acceptable Hajj this year and beyond would be cleared.

Few months ago, the organisation appealed to the Board to sack some of the officers who were allegedly tarnishing the image of the Board.

They also stated that those personalities were behind some secret recordings at the Hajj Board, a situation they claimed was sabotaging their activities.