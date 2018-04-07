Holy Child School Receives Support From Family Health Hospital

As part of its social responsibilities, Family Health Hospital has presented GH¢20,000.00 to Holy Child Senior High School towards the purchase of science laboratory equipment to enhance science education.

The Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital and one of the founders of the Medical School, Dr. Susu Bridget accompanied by Mrs. Reeta Auguste, the Ambassador of the Ghana's Premier Private Medical School (Family Health University College), presented a cheque for GH ¢ 20,000.00 to Holy Child Senior High School.

This was in line with a promise the management of Family Health Hospital made to partner West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) in ensuring higher standards of education to complement Government efforts.

Holy Child Senior School emerged the overall best winner in the 2017 WASSCE Examination and the Best Science School in the 2017 WAEC awards held in Accra on 9th March, 2018.

Dr Susu Kwawukume in an interview disclosed that Family Health Hospital had also taken charge, of three years medical fees of all awardees of 2017 Best candidates.

Dr. Bridget entreated Ghanaian students to pay attention to their books and study hard to become important personalities in the country since they were the future leaders.

Reverend Sister Josephine Anto, the Headmistress of Holy Child Senior High School, on behalf of the school thanked Dr.Susu and family Health Hospital for supporting them and assured them of making good use of theequipment to be purchased.

The overall 2017 Best WASSCE student went to Jochebed Adwoa from the Holy Child Senior High School in Cape Coast.

Family Health Hospital was established in 1993 under the Companies Code 1963, Act 179 to provide diagnostic, laboratory and medical services to both corporate and individual clients.

It started operations from a rented premise at Zoti Road, Latebiokoshie but now operates from its own premises at Teshie, opposite Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) at Ledzokuku Krowor Municipality.

Family Health Hospital is located in between La General Hospital and LEKMA Hospital and now has a 70 bed capacity with medical expertise, human and material resources to provide quality services to clients.

The objective of the hospital is to provide timely, efficient and effective healthcare services to its clients, striving to reach many people across the length and breadth of Ghana in which it serves.

It strives to be a centre of excellence in health care delivery in the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipality and beyond, providing efficient health services in a friendly atmosphere with the vision of becoming a choice provider of comprehensive and quality 24-hour medical care in Ghana, Africa and beyond.