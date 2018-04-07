Education Ministry Partner Microsoft To Transform Education In Ghana

Microsoft is in discussions with the Ministry of Education to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on more collaborative ways to transform education in Ghana.

The MoU is to provide support on teacher development and advancing digital literacy in secondary and post-secondary education.

A statement issued in Accra by Microsoft during the donation of technology resources to the Betenase Municipal Assembly Junior High School in the Ashanti Region.

The items include 27 laptops, a projector, a scanner, furniture, screen, UPS back up and routers, device security storage unit and a one year free 3G connectivity.

It said agreement would establish a framework for cooperation and was intended to spur successful collaboration to create sustainable scalable projects and initiatives, which would leverage the usage of Microsoft technologies and expertise to facilitate improvement in quality, relevance and access to education in Ghana.

The statement said to deliver on the said objectives, the Ministry of Education and Microsoft had mutually agreed to collaborate and implement learning innovation and skill development.

It said the two parties would collaborate to integrate information communication technology in education at all levels, primary, secondary and post-secondary and advance youth employability through the implementation of modern learning platforms, facilitation of work experience and internship programmes.

It was also to provide technical and policy guidance to the Ministry of Education and academic institutions to support the transformation of teaching and learning and better prepare students for the 21st century job market.

The statement said the agreement would enable Ghana to achieve its vision to provide relevant education at all levels and enable citizens acquire the latest skills that would assist them to develop their potential, be productive and promote a technology culture.

'We also appreciate that this plan will facilitate poverty reduction, promote socio-economic growth and national development,' it added.