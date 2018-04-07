Barber Charged For Causing Harm

A 22 year old barber who smashed his girl's friendship head several times with a piece of cement block until she became unconscious at Lapaz, has been sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,200.00 by an Accra Circuit Court.

Reindolf Nii Okine Tagoe in default would go to jail for three months.

Tagoe was ordered by the court to pay GH¢158.00 medical bill of the complainant and compensate her with GH¢500.00.

Furthermore, Tagoe would sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 24 months in default go to jail for six months.

This was after Tagoe pleaded guilty to the charge of causing harm before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin- Doku.

Prosecuting Chief inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that Veronica Anayo, the complainant reside at Lapaz-Race Course in Accra. Veronica is the girlfriend of Tagoe who also reside at Korlegonno, Accra.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Veronica and Tagoe formerly lived together at Korle gonno near Accra and have two kids.

The prosecution said in December last year a misunderstanding ensued between the two and Veronica quit the relationship and went to stay with her sister at Lapaz.

Prosecution said on March 8, this year, at about 0700hours Tagoe went to Veronica's sister to render his apology to Veronica. When the complainant saw that Tagoe was sitting with her sister, she went for a canopy metal bar and hit Tagoe.

This, prosecution said resulted in a quarrel but the two were separated, and Togoe left for home.

Prosecution said the following day, at about 12:00 noon, Tagoe picked a piece of cement block and wrapped same in a polythene bag and proceeded to Veronica's house.

On reaching there, he deceived his kids that he had bought them biscuits and same were in the polythene bag. Veronica allowed him to enter her room.

Prosecution said Tagoe then brought the cement block out and hit Veronica severally times on the head, Veronica bled until she fell unconscious. Tagoe absconded whiles the landlord of Veronica rushed her to the hospital.

The medical doctor who examined Veronica asked the Landlord to report the incident to the Police.

Prosecution said when Veronica was discharged the following day she made a report to the Police and Tagoe was arrested. In his caution statement, Tagoe admitted the offence.