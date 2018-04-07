Akufo-Addo Hosts President Weah In Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday assured Liberia that Ghana would increase economic and democratic relations with the West African nation to bring prosperity to the people of both nations.

He stressed that Ghana and Liberia had had longstanding relations since independence, and there was the need for the two nations to bolster relations for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

The President gave that assurance when Liberian leader George Manneh Weah, who is on a two-day State visit to Ghana called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The President, who congratulated Mr Weah on his victory, praised him for beginning his government on a good note, adding, 'The whole world is excited about your coming and have great expectations of you to bring progress to the Liberian people.'

He urged him to be resolute and remain committed to building a strong country, and commended the wordings of his recent address on the State of Liberia, which was very reassuring and pointed to a leader who had his country at heart.

President Weah, on his part, commended Ghana's democratic credentials which, he said, was a shining example to Liberians.

He recalled Ghana's support to the Liberian people during the country's difficult civil of war, and the important role the country played in the peace and reconciliation process during and after the conflict.

The two countries, he said, were connected through inter-marriages and added that many Liberians, after the war, continued to stay in Ghana because they had been well integrated in the Ghanaian society.

President Weah expressed his government's commitment to further enhance the bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia and promised to learn from Ghana's democracy and governance.

He described President Akufo-Addo as "a big brother" and said that he would learn from the Ghanaian leader to enable him serve his people better.